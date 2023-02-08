Ohio takes first step to expand passenger rail

The state has been talking with Amtrak for “quite some time” to explore options and gather information, said Matthew Dietrich, executive director of the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

“The governor has been very clear that for this to work for Ohio, it is not just a matter of cost. It has to be done in a way that does not impede freight rail traffic in the state that is so important to our economy and our businesses,” Dietrich said.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said he applauds DeWine and other regional leaders for starting the process to pursue Amtrak expansion.

“Expanding Amtrak in Ohio, whether along current routes or by connecting Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati, would transform our state’s economy and improve mobility for all Ohioans. I will continue to fight to make Ohio’s transit more reliable and efficient so more Ohioans can access employment and education opportunities across the state,” Brown said.

Applications are due by March 27 for Corridor ID Program funding.