Ohio Supreme Court: Republicans take lead in race for 3 seats

Local News
By
Updated 1 hour ago
Brunner-Kennedy, DeWine-Zayas, Fischer-Jamison

Republican candidates for Ohio Supreme Court took the lead over Democrats, according to partial, unofficial election results released by the Ohio Secretary of State at 9:14 p.m.

Ohio voters today are picking a chief justice and two justices for Ohio’s State Supreme Court.

The candidates for chief justice are Justice Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, and Justice Sharon Kennedy, a Republican. Both are vying for the seat of retiring Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican.

The candidates for one justice seat are Justice Pat Fischer, a Republican, and Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Terri Jamison, a Democrat.

The candidates for the other justice seat are Justice Pat DeWine, a Republican, and First District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas, a Democrat.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website the partial unofficial results as of 8:30 p.m. are as follows:

Brunner vs. Kennedy

Brunner has 46.88% of the vote and Kennedy has 53.12%.

Fischer vs. Jamison

Fischer has 53.48% of the vote and Jamison has 46.52%.

DeWine vs. Zayas

DeWine has 53.13% of the vote and Zayas has 46.87%.

With O’Connor’s retirement and potential changes in two other seats the balance of the court could shift as it considers such hot-button issues as abortion and legislative redistricting.

The justices serve six year terms and this year for the first time the candidates’ party affiliation appears on the General Election ballot after the state legislature approved that change.

Ohio’s governor will pick the replacement for whichever justice wins the chief justice seat.

O’Conner repeatedly joined Democrats in rejecting Republican-drawn state legislative and congressional maps as unconstitutionally favoring Republicans. Those maps remain in litigation, although the current election uses those districts.

And with U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning abortion rights, challenges to the state’s abortion restrictions are expected to continue.

Earlier this month the Ohio State Bar Association called for a national Republican group to stop running a TV ad attacking the Democratic candidates, saying the ad was misleading and oversimplified. That group, The Republican State Leadership Committee, rejected the request.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

