Ohio Secretary of State directs elections boards to prep for May 3 primary despite legislative map remaining in limbo

LaRose passed along the third maps, which still face challenges in the high court, to local boards of election with directions to prepare for an election using those boundaries. He is also working with state lawmakers to get more funding for county elections boards to help meet these demands. And he provided guidance for candidates filing for U.S. House of Representatives by the March 4 deadline.

LaRose also requested a waiver from the U.S. Department of Defense seeking more time to prepare and deliver ballots to military voters and their families overseas. The law allows them to begin absentee voting March 18.

“As a combat veteran myself, I know what it’s like to cast a ballot from the battlefield, and I’m determined to make sure these delays back home don’t deprive our brave men and women a vote,” LaRose said. “I’m confident the Defense Department will work with us to mitigate these unprecedented circumstances.”