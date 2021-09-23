Ohio reports more than 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since Friday

Ohio has 5,936 (22.5%) of hospital beds, 915 (19.24%) ICU beds and 2,862 (60.46%) of ventilators available.

Three hundred people were hospitalized with COVID in the last day and 24 COVID patients were admitted to the ICU.

Ohio is averaging 240 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH.

More than 6.26 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 53.58% of the state’s population

Nearly 64.75% of adults have started the vaccine, as well as 62.62% of those 12 and older.

Nearly half of Ohioans having finished the vaccine, including 60.24% of adults and 58.05% of those 12 and older, according to ODH.