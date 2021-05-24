Ohio lawmaker drafting bill to stop vaccine lottery

In addition, Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university.

As of Friday, the number of Ohioans ages 16 and older who have received their first vaccine shot jumped 33% since the governor announced the lottery, according to the Associated Press. Even so, the money should go to a more worthy cause while ensuring that anyone who wants the vaccine gets it, Powell said.

“The vaccine lottery, many people are just seeing it as a gimmick from the executive branch and, we do not support that,” she said. “In the times where there’s a lot of people hurting in many ways, we feel that this money could be used in a much wiser way.”

Her bill will propose that the money go toward a small business relief fund or child mental health programs. It will also include an emergency clause to immediately go into effect, should it pass, as opposed to the normal three month waiting period that’s required.

Powell is not alone in condemning the vaccine lottery program. Lawmakers from both political parties have called it wasteful.

“As elected leaders, we’re obligated to take seriously our duty to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said in a recent statement, according to the Ohio Capital Journal. “Using millions of dollars in relief funds in a drawing is a grave misuse of money that could be going to respond to this ongoing crisis. Ohioans deserve better than this. I do hope people continue to get the vaccine and help our state reach herd immunity so our economy and way of life can thrive again.”