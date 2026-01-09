Murder trial for Clark County man, 83, accused of shooting Uber driver starts Monday

Brock’s attorney Jon Paul Rion, filed a notice of intent to present evidence of self-defense and defense of others.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“There’s no doubt that Bill Brock’s life was threatened and that he believed he was going to die on that day,” Rion said. … “Self-defense is a defense that deals with the state of mind of the person that’s using the defense.”

The defense attorney also said it’s also unclear on the level of involvement of the Uber driver.

Brock received calls from scammers trying to elicit $12,000 to bail a friend’s grandson out of jail in which he and his family were threatened, according to court records. The same person or accomplice provided information for Hall to pick up a package at Brock’s house as part of her Uber delivery job, investigators from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office have said.

When Hall arrived at Brock’s house, she “made no threats or assaults toward Mr. Brock, and made no demands, other than to ask about the package she was sent to retrieve through the Uber app,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Brock then produced a gun and demanded she give him the identities of the scammers he had spoken with and reportedly took her cellphone and prevented her from leaving, the release stated.

When Hall tried to get into her car, Brock shot her, according to the sheriff’s office. During a “subsequent scuffle,” Brock suffered lacerations to his head and ear. He shot Hall again and then after “further exchange,” shot her a third time, the sheriff’s office reported.

“Only after Ms. Hall had been shot multiple times did Mr. Brock place a call to 911 for assistance,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Explore Man accused of Uber delivery driver death in Clark County seeks FBI testimony on alleged scam

“Due to there being no active threat presented by Ms. Hall at any time during the encounter, and Mr. Brock’s failure to contact authorities for assistance while brandishing a firearm, during which he fired at and struck Ms. Hall multiple times, he was arrested and charged with murder.”

Hall was found about 20 feet from her car. She was flown from the scene to Kettering Health Main Campus, where she died in surgery.

An incident report indicated that a deputy observed four wounds from the three gunshots: one to the upper left side of her torso, one to the upper front of her left leg and on the inside of her left knee, and one in the center mass of her sternum.

Hall attended Ohio State University for horticulture and was known as an adoring mother to her son who enjoyed gardening, fishing and cooking and was an active member of her church, according to her obituary.

Explore Estate of Columbus Uber driver shot in Clark County files wrongful death suit

Brock remains free after posting $200,000 bond.

In addition to the criminal trial, Brock faces a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed in March 2025 on behalf of Hall’s estate that alleges Brock and the people scamming him are liable for her death.