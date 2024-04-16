Clark County man indicted on murder, related charges in shooting death of Uber driver

According to police, the shooting occurred at 11:18 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road. Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they discovered Brock had received scam calls and he and his family were threatened. Hall received notification from the same person or an accomplice of a plan to pick up a package at Brock’s home as part of Hall’s Uber delivery job.

Brock had been told by the scammers to pay $12,000 to bail a relative out of jail.

Hall arrived at Brock’s home and “made no threats or assaults toward Mr. Brock, and made no demands, other than to ask about the package she was sent to retrieve through the Uber App,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Brock then allegedly produced a gun and demanded she give him the identities with the scammers he has spoken with. He is also accused of taking her cell phone and preventing her from leaving. He did not call 911 at this point.

According to the release, Hall attempted to get in her car to leave and Brock shot her. He was injured on his head and ear in the “subsequent scuffle” and he shot her again, then after “further exchange,” shot her a third time.

Hall died in surgery later that day.

“Only after Ms. Hall had been shot multiple times did Mr. Brock place a call to 911 for assistance,” the sheriff’s release stated.

“Due to there being no active threat presented by Ms. Hall at any time during the encounter, and Mr. Brock’s failure to contact authorities for assistance while brandishing a firearm, during which he fired at and struck Ms. Hall multiple times, he was arrested and charged with murder.”

Deputies last week released dash camera footage from Hall’s vehicle that showed her and Brock, with a weapon, outside her vehicle.

According to an incident report, a deputy observed four gunshot wounds — one to the upper left side of her torso, one to the upper front of her left leg, one on the inside of her left knee and one in the center mass of her sternum under her bra.

According to the first murder charge, Brock “did purposely cause the death of another.” According to the second, he caused Hall’s death while committing felonious assault, and according to the last murder charge, he committed it while committing kidnapping. All charges specify that Brock had a firearm and used it to commit the offenses.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the scam call to Brock and the package delivery order placed through the Uber app.

Deputies had arrested Brock last week on initial charges, and he posted $200,000 bond after a preliminary court appearance.