springfield-news-sun logo
X

More than 1,000 daily cases of COVID reported for first time in nearly a week

Kettering Health Network, held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Thursday, March 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Kettering Health Network, held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Thursday, March 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio recorded more than 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus first the first time in nearly a week, with 1,208 cases reported Thursday.

The last time more than 1,000 cases were reported in a day was Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Over the last 21 days, Ohio reported an average of 1,141 cases a day.

ExploreVaccination rates up 28% since Vax-a-Million lottery announced, health department says
ajc.com

Daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions were also slightly above Ohio’s 21-day averages.

Nineteen ICU admissions were reported Thursday compared to the 21-day average of 12.

Ohio reported 125 daily hospitalizations, in the last day. It’s averaging 101 hospitalizations a day over the last three weeks.

ExploreSchools start COVID vaccines for kids 12 and up

The state reported its fewest number of hospitalized COVID patients in the last two weeks on Thursday with 825 people.

More than 5,079,000 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 4,456,000 have completed it.

About 44% of Ohioans have had one shot and 38% are done with the vaccination.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top