MISSING: Have you seen this Dayton 10-year-old?

The Dayton Police Department is asking public help searching for a missing 10-year-old.
Leland Johnson went missing from Haberer Avenue in Dayton and was last seen late Tuesday afternoon.
He is 4 foot, 3 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khakis, a green jacket and black shoes.
If you see or find Leland, police said to call 911.
