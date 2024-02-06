BreakingNews
Turner seeks aid for, investigation into policy allowing Springfield’s growing Haitian population

Measles outbreak: How protected are your community’s schools? Search the data

Local News
By and
1 hour ago
X

As public health officials track the first measles outbreak in Montgomery County in nearly 20 years — and concerns about a possible exposure at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport — some area schools report mandatory vaccination rates far below what experts say is needed to keep kids safe.

At Dixie Elementary School in New Lebanon, only one-third of kindergarten students were vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) in the 2022-23 school year, according to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Countywide, more than one in 10 Montgomery County kindergartners didn’t have all required vaccinations, according to the data.

The Dayton Daily News every year obtains vaccination data for Ohio schools to help the public understand the status of efforts to protect children from contagious diseases through vaccinations.

ExploreMeasles still a threat locally as cases rise globally, pediatricians say

Parents can file medical or moral exemptions to the Ohio law requiring all children entering kindergarten to have vaccines including MMR. At several area elementary schools, more than one-fifth of kindergarteners’ parents filed moral exemptions to having their children vaccinated.

Search the data below to see vaccination rates, including MMR, and exemptions rates for elementary schools statewide. Note data is not available for schools with 10 or fewer students.

In Other News
1
Who was Lt. Frank Stuart Patterson? Meet the namesake for half of...
2
Oakwood Episcopal priest denies nepotism, cronyism, domestic abuse...
3
Air Force Marathon: Today is last day for cheaper entry fees to annual...
4
4 treated for overdose on University of Dayton campus
5
New sporting goods store with outdoor turf field planned for...

About the Authors

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter
Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top