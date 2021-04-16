Feds charge Greene County man accused of shooting Ohio wildlife officer

“Mr. Liming reports he heard someone screaming, so he ran and he found a man with a gunshot wound,” according to an affidavit from Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Doug Eastes filed in Clinton County Municipal Court.

The gunshot victim was identified as Kevin Behr, a 25-year veteran of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. He remained hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center through March after undergoing numerous surgeries.

Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew T. McCoy told the Wilmington News Journal that the federal warrant is for an alleged weapons violation because it is a federal crime for someone with a domestic violence conviction to possess a firearm.

McCoy said that Liming is expected to appear Friday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, the Wilmington News Journal reported.