Feds charge Greene County man accused of shooting Ohio wildlife officer

A Greene County man was taken into custody Thursday after he appeared for a pretrial hearing in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.
Brian R. Liming, 44, of Caesarcreek Twp. southeast of Xenia, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on a federal warrant.
Liming is accused of shooting and injuring an Ohio wildlife officer on Dec. 20, 2020, who was investigating illegal deer hunting. He faces felony charges of assault and a weapons violation and misdemeanor charges for hunting without a permit and for hunting on private property without permission, records show.
Credit: Clinton County Jail
Liming told police he was in the woods hunting near Macedonia and Martinsville roads south of Wilmington when he fired a shot at a buck.
“Mr. Liming reports he heard someone screaming, so he ran and he found a man with a gunshot wound,” according to an affidavit from Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Doug Eastes filed in Clinton County Municipal Court.
The gunshot victim was identified as Kevin Behr, a 25-year veteran of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. He remained hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center through March after undergoing numerous surgeries.
Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew T. McCoy told the Wilmington News Journal that the federal warrant is for an alleged weapons violation because it is a federal crime for someone with a domestic violence conviction to possess a firearm.
McCoy said that Liming is expected to appear Friday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, the Wilmington News Journal reported.