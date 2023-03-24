Local legislator again plans bipartisan push to end death penalty in Ohio

BreakingNews
Kenton Ridge High School hoax call: 'A guy came in with a gun'
Republican Huffman among group introducing legislation; Ohio’s had no executions in years, largely due to drug issue

Tipp City Republican State Sen. Steve Huffman and a group of legislators are again trying to abolish the death penalty in Ohio.

A Friday morning announcement says Huffman, Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, Senate Assistant Minority Leader Hearcel Craig, D-Columbus, and Sen. Michele Reynolds, R-Canal Winchester will hold a press conference to discuss new legislation on Tuesday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m.

Huffman, who is a physician, has introduced similar bills in the past with a group of legislators. House Bills 183 and Senate Bill 103, companion pieces of legislation, were introduced in their respective committees in March 2021, but failed to gain traction.

Ohio has not conducted any executions since 2018, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. In late 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine called an “unofficial moratorium” on capital punishment in the state.

“Lethal injection appears to us to be impossible from a practical point of view today,” the governor said at the time.

In February 2022, DeWine reprieved three inmates who were scheduled for execution that year, citing “ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.” Their executions are now slated for 2025.

