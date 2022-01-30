Hamburger icon
‘Life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide’: 9 people taken to hospital in Marysville

Marysville Police and Fire are investigating what caused high levels of carbon monoxide at a hotel that led to nine people being transported to the hospital and others showing up there on their own.

Authorities were called to the Hampton Inn on Square Drive on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. because a 2-year-old was unconscious. More emergency calls started coming into the 911 center about other people being unconscious in and around the pool area, officials said.

“We did have life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area of the hotel and we transported several people to local hospitals,” Marysville Fire Divison Chief Jay Riley said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News. “We continue the investigation into the source and are glad that no one died as a result of their exposure.”

Nine people were taken to Memorial Hospital in Marysville and four others walked in. Two people were evaluated at the scene, officials said.

In 911 calls, people complained about dizziness and burning in their throat, authorities said.

The hotel was evacuated and remained that way overnight. A comment from the hotel wasn’t immediately provided Sunday morning.

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

