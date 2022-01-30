‘Life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide’: 9 people taken to hospital in Marysville

Authorities were called to the Hampton Inn on Square Drive on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. because a 2-year-old was unconscious. More emergency calls started coming into the 911 center about other people being unconscious in and around the pool area, officials said.

“We did have life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area of the hotel and we transported several people to local hospitals,” Marysville Fire Divison Chief Jay Riley said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News. “We continue the investigation into the source and are glad that no one died as a result of their exposure.”