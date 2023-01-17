Liberty Twp. directs full $4.1M ARPA amount to repaving roads, foregoing community projects

Liberty Twp. spent none of the $4,076,492 it was granted through the federal American Rescue Plan Act on community projects in 2022, instead opting to use those funds in 2023 and 2024 to repave the township’s roadways.

“As a fast-growing community, the demands on our roads have increased as the township continues to develop,” said Caroline McKinney, economic development director of Liberty Twp. in Butler County. “Without a specific revenue stream directly tied to roads, it’s been determined that utilizing ARPA funds to help with annual paving is a good use of the dollars.”