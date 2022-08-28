springfield-news-sun logo
League of Women Voters offering panel discussion on gerrymandering

FILE — One of the new map of Ohio congressional districts sits on display during a committee hearing in this file photo from, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Accusations have flown for months over whose delays are most to blame for Ohio's redistricting predicament, a mess of a political mapmaking fight that's left the state with unsettled political boundaries and no date for its Statehouse primaries. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Local News
The League of Woman Voters of the Greater Dayton Area is presenting a panel discussion on redistricting and gerrymandering in Ohio on Sept. 20 at the Dayton Metro Library

The event will discuss the history of gerrymandering in Ohio, why the November election will use legislative district boundary maps ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court, and what changes can be made to ensure fair maps in the future. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Panelists will include Dennis Turner, professor at the University of Dayton School of Law; Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio; Tom Roberts, member of the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission and President of the Ohio State Conference, NAACP; Myla Cardona-Jones, associate professor at Sinclair Community College; and Gary Leppla, a local attorney.

The program, titled “Redistricting – What it Means for You,” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third Street, Dayton. The event is open to the public and free of charge.

“Redistricting in Ohio has been marked by confusion and controversy over the last year,” the organization said in a release.

“Despite Ohioans voting overwhelmingly in 2015 and 2018 to pass Constitutional amendments to establish a process to end gerrymandering, the district maps we will use for the upcoming general election have been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.”

For more information, call (937) 228-4041 or email league@lwvdayton.org.

