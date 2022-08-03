Lampton has lead in GOP primary for 70th Ohio House district

The winner will advance to the November general election, to face off against Democrat Eric Price, who ran unopposed in the Aug. 2 primary.

Lampton is currently completing his first term as a state representative. He has operated an insurance agency since 1990, and holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Dayton.

Shutte is a political newcomer and former business owner with a bachelor’s degree in management from Park University.

Ohio House terms are two years, and members can serve up to four consecutive two-year terms. State representatives will receive a base salary of $69,876 starting in 2023. Each state representative is assigned to several standing committees, which meet while the House is in session to review each bill.