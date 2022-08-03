Lampton has lead in GOP primary for 70th Ohio House district

Incumbent Brian Lampton was leading the Republican primary for the Ohio House 70th district seat, according to the first partial, unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday.
Lampton had received 66% of the early and absentee ballots, while the challenger Katherine Shutte had received 33%.
Thousands of votes remained to be counted.
Lampton and Shutte, both Beavercreek residents, are vying for the District 70 seat in the Ohio House of Representatives (formerly District 73), covering much of western Greene County, including Fairborn, Beavercreek, Bath Twp., Bellbrook, Sugarcreek Twp. and Spring Valley.
The winner will advance to the November general election, to face off against Democrat Eric Price, who ran unopposed in the Aug. 2 primary.
Lampton is currently completing his first term as a state representative. He has operated an insurance agency since 1990, and holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Dayton.
Shutte is a political newcomer and former business owner with a bachelor’s degree in management from Park University.
Ohio House terms are two years, and members can serve up to four consecutive two-year terms. State representatives will receive a base salary of $69,876 starting in 2023. Each state representative is assigned to several standing committees, which meet while the House is in session to review each bill.
