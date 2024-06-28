Kroger testing new loyalty program that offers rewards on store or online purchases

The giant grocery chain is testing the program in the Columbus market and a Kansas market.

“The expanded program will maintain the loyalty benefits our customers know and love, with the addition of rewards cash giving more flexibility in how customers can earn and use points,” said Mark Bruce, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Columbus Division.

In the Dayton market, Kroger shoppers enrolled in the loyalty program earn a point for every dollar they spend, whether at a store or online for pickup or delivery. They save 10 cents a gallon on gas for every 100 points they earn, up to $1 per gallon at the pump if they opt to redeem 1,000 points during a fill-up, according to the company.

This is how the new program in Columbus will work:

How to Earn Points:

Earn one point (2X points for Boost members) for every $1 spent on purchases made with a loyalty card in-store or online for pickup or delivery.

Points can be earned on everyday purchases, qualifying gift cards, qualifying prescriptions and special point events.

How to Redeem Points: