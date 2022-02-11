Hamburger icon
JUST IN: Wright-Patterson improves to HPCON ‘Charlie’

Rear Adm. Kristen Fabry (right), Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime commander, visits with a team of 88th Medical Group Airmen in October last year at Wright-Patterson Medical Center. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
7 minutes ago
Metrics moving in the right direction, base commander says

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base shifted to an improved health protection condition (HPCON) Friday at noon as base leaders saw improved health and hospitalization metrics across the region.

“Effective at noon today, Feb. 11, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will transition to Health Protection Condition Charlie as the four key performance indicators used to determine local Health Protection Condition levels have greatly improved,” the base’s 88th Air Base Wing said on its Facebook page.

The base had been in the stricter HPCON ‘Delta’ level.

“We’ve seen a significant decrease both across state and locally in new cases,” Col Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander said in a video.

The base has seen improvements in hospital capacity, case incidence rate, percent positivity rate and other metrics.

“I’m thrilled to say that as of yesterday, Thursday, 10 Feb., all four of our surrounding counties dropped below Health Protection Condition Delta levels and our firmly in Health Protection Condition Charlie levels,” Miller said.

He said new cases are also trending downward in the past two weeks.

Miller is scheduled to discuss the installation’s transition during a wing Facebook Live Town Hall, at 4:30 pm Feb. 16 on the wing Facebook page.

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

