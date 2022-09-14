Judge blocks Ohio abortion ban; Services to resume next week in Dayton area

Pro-Choice Ohio Executive Director Kellie Copeland called the decision “a blockbuster ruling.”

“Judge Jenkins said what we have already known: the Ohio Constitution does not allow state legislators and Governor Mike DeWine to ban Ohioans from accessing abortion care,” Copeland said. “This 14-day stay provides temporary relief to the suffering of people who need to have an abortion.”

Ohio Right to Life President Michael Gonidakis said, “We are more than confident that the heartbeat law will go back into effect relatively soon. Further, we can assure pro-life Ohio that in the near future Ohio will become abortion free, regardless of what this local judge ruled today.”

DeWine signed the six-week abortion ban, known as the “heartbeat bill,” just a few months after taking office in 2019. However, it would not have been able to take effect but for the June reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, declaring there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

The Women’s Med Center operated clinics in Kettering and Indianapolis, both of which had been scheduled to close Thursday when Indiana’s new “heartbeat” abortion law goes into effect that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually five or six weeks in to pregnancy before many women know they are pregnant.

The Kettering clinic has been open for 35 years and had previously provided several hundred abortions per month. But Ohio’s recent restrictions outlawed about 90% of those, according to a clinic representative.

Since then, the facility mainly offered screening and pre-operative services. It referred abortion patients to the organization’s other clinic in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis facility saw its patients double, to about 500 per month, when Ohio’s “Heartbeat Bill” went into effect.

