Intel investing $50M in Ohio higher education to build tech workforce pipeline

Pambianchi and Erin Gianchandi, assistant director of the NSF technology innovation and partnerships directorate, both highlighted the importance of collaborating with trade schools and community colleges in helping close the technology skill gap in the U.S.

Gianchandi said the institutions are untapped treasure troves of talent that can provide training for a variety of jobs for the future.

“We believe that investing in education is necessary to ensure that we have the right talent,” Pambianchi said.

The announcement came a few months after Intel released plans to invest $20 billion in two New Albany semiconductor production sites.

On top of the 7,000 construction jobs the investment is expected to bring to the state, Pambianchi said it will also bring 3,000 Intel positions with roles that will utilize workers whose background ranges from two-year associate’s degrees to PhDs.