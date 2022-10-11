BreakingNews
Clark, Champaign voters: Today is last chance to register for Nov. 8 election
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Honda plans announcement at Ohio Statehouse this morning

Local News
By
40 minutes ago

Automaker Honda is inviting media to the Ohio Statehouse for an announcement with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials this morning.

The subject of the briefing will be “future business development in Ohio,” Honda said.

ExploreOhio possible site for $4.4B Honda battery factory

Honda said in August that a joint venture with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution would build a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported in an August story that the new factory will be in Ohio — and state leaders at the time broadly hinted that might be the case.

DeWine said then that Ohio was working with Honda and LG to win the location decision for the new facility.

“Ohio’s advanced manufacturing future is bright,” DeWine said last summer. “With automakers moving to manufacture more and more electric vehicles, we want Honda to expand its operation in Ohio.

In Other News
1
6 takeaways from U.S. Senate candidate debate between Tim Ryan and...
2
iPhone 14 calls 911 when users ride Kings Island roller coasters
3
JOIN US: In Your Prime event focuses on your health and aging in place
4
PHOTOS: Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance campaigning for U.S. Senate in Ohio
5
How to watch Monday’s U.S. Senate race debate between Tim Ryan and J.D...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top