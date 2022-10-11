Honda plans announcement at Ohio Statehouse this morning

Automaker Honda is inviting media to the Ohio Statehouse for an announcement with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials this morning.
The subject of the briefing will be “future business development in Ohio,” Honda said.
Honda said in August that a joint venture with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution would build a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the U.S.
The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported in an August story that the new factory will be in Ohio — and state leaders at the time broadly hinted that might be the case.
DeWine said then that Ohio was working with Honda and LG to win the location decision for the new facility.
“Ohio’s advanced manufacturing future is bright,” DeWine said last summer. “With automakers moving to manufacture more and more electric vehicles, we want Honda to expand its operation in Ohio.
