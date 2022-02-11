Honda: Canadian trucker protest creates ‘fluid situation’ for Ohio production

Automaker Honda will adjust Ohio production as needed as it tries to navigate supply chain disruptions created by the truckers’ protest in Canada.
Some five days days of truck blockades and protests have shut down what is known as the “Ambassador Bridge” between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, one of North America’s biggest import and export gateways.
“Due to border delays, Honda of Canada Manufacturing in Alliston, Ontario is scheduled to temporarily suspend manufacturing on one production line during the day shift on Friday, Feb. 11,” Honda spokesman Chris Abbruzzese told the Dayton Daily News. “All Honda automotive manufacturing operations in the U.S. are currently scheduled to run production on Friday, February 11.”
He added: “As this remains a fluid situation, we are monitoring the disruption of transportation between Canada and the U.S. and will adjust production as necessary.”
Elsewhere, Toyota temporarily halted production at three factories in Ontario, saying a shortage of Canadian-made parts had hit another assembly plant in Kentucky.
Ford isn’t escaping the impact either.
“All GM plant are running regular production this morning,” General Motors spokesman Daniel Flores said Friday.
GM is co-owner of the DMAX diesel truck engine plants in Moraine and Brookville, which employs hundreds of workers.
The truckers and protesters have pledged to remain disruptive until Canada drops all Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
Business groups in the U.S. and Canada are demanding that Canada clear the convoy. On Thursday, the the Canadian Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association sought a court injunction to restrain the truckers from establishing a blockade or impeding access to trade. And a court in Canada was expected to rule Friday on whether police could forcibly remove anyone imposing a blockade.
