Highway Patrol urges sober driving during New Year’s after deadly holiday last year

ajc.com

By Daniel Susco
43 minutes ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging residents to designate a sober driver during New Year’s celebrations, after last year saw the deadliest holiday in the previous nine years.

The highway patrol measures New Year’s holiday statistics in a four-day period, which this year begins tonight at midnight and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Last year, during the four-day period from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, 14 people died in the same number of crashes.

Of those crashes, OSHP said that 10 involved drugs and/or alcohol and three involved speeding.

The highway patrol said that seatbelts were available in seven of those deaths, but in five cases the belts were left unbuckled.

The remaining seven deaths included six pedestrians and one ATV driver.

“Tragically, last year’s New Year’s holiday was the deadliest in nine years,” said Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “Safety is a shared responsibility and we need your commitment to help make our roads safe.”

Last year, the highway patrol also arrested 309 people from driving while intoxicated.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

