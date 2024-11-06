Missing Xenia man found safe; Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a Xenia man with dementia who drove away from his house and did not return has been canceled.
Leslie G. McEwan, 69, drove away from his home on Greystoke Drive at around 4:30 p.m., Xenia police said. The alert was canceled at around 11:50 p.m.
Xenia dispatchers confirmed that the alert was canceled after McEwan was found safe.
