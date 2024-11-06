Missing Xenia man found safe; Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled

Updated 14 minutes ago
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a Xenia man with dementia who drove away from his house and did not return has been canceled.

Leslie G. McEwan, 69, drove away from his home on Greystoke Drive at around 4:30 p.m., Xenia police said. The alert was canceled at around 11:50 p.m.

Xenia dispatchers confirmed that the alert was canceled after McEwan was found safe.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.