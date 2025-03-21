Flu activity still high as COVID-19 causes nearly 40 deaths a week

In late January, Ohio was seeing about 5,500 flu cases a week, Vanderhoff said, but now the state is down to fewer than 3,000 cases.

There were 1,024 flu-related hospitalizations reported in the most recent week of data in Ohio, which is about a 25.7% decline over the previous week, according to ODH.

Over the past two weeks, the state has sharp declines in hospitalizations, Vanderhoff said. Hospitalizations, outpatient visits and trips to the emergency for flu-like illnesses still remain above the five-year average, but they continue to decline.

The flu season will continue until the middle of May, so experts say people should still take precautions.

“Typically the flu season runs from October to May, so we’re still in the midst of the traditional season,” Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, said earlier this month.

“It’s still very important if people are having signs and symptoms of the flu to stay home if they’re sick to help reduce the spread,” Suffoletto said.

Flu-like symptoms also accounted for 5.37% of outpatient visits last week, according to ODH, which was down by 19%. Emergency department visits for flu-like illnesses were just under 2% of all hospital visits, while emergency department visits for general, none specific symptoms that could be flu or cold-like illnesses were at 12.9% of visits.

Locally, Montgomery County has had 1,033 flu-related hospitalizations this season, which is about 6.6% of all of Ohio’s flu hospitalizations, according to ODH.

Butler County has had 375 flu-related hospitalizations and Clark County has had 287; both are totals for this flu season.

Influenza A continues to be the most prevalent of the flu cases nationally, which is often considered to be worse than influenza B as the symptoms are more severe, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

COVID-19 is also still a threat that needs to be taken seriously, Vanderhoff said.

“It continues to claim too many lives,” Vanderhoff said. “Over the past three weeks, we have averaged about 40 deaths in Ohio per week.”

There were 24 COVID-related deaths reported in the most recent week of data, which is down from 34 deaths the week before and 44 before then, according to ODH.

The three-week average for COVID-related hospitalizations is 135 hospitalizations statewide.

Nationwide, 0.9% of the deaths in the U.S. are related to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control, which also says the rate of COVID-related hospitalizations is 2.1 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

If people have not yet received the updated COVID-19 shot, Vanderhoff said they should consider getting the updated vaccine, especially those who are 65 or older.

“It offers the best chance for protection,” Vanderhoff said.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is another common respiratory virus active this season that infects the nose, throat and lungs.

“RSV was another concern earlier in the winter, but thankfully, we have seen a sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks,” Vanderhoff said.

COVID-19 and flu shots are available at most doctor’s offices and pharmacies. For more information or to find a location, visit vaccines.gov.