Firefighters battling ‘rather large fire’ at warehouse-type building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a large commercial structure in Springfield early this morning.

Crews were dispatched to 801 Burt St. just before 5 a.m. on reports of “a rather large fire” at the building, which was described as “an old warehouse-type building,” according to Springfield Police Department office in charge.

Units are still on the scene taking care of the fire, the officer said.

