Fewer Americans than ever believe in God, Gallup poll shows

Political conservatives and married adults had little change when comparing 2022 data to an average of polls from 2013 to 2017.

The groups with the largest declines are liberals (62% of whom believe in God), young adults (68%) and Democrats (72%), while belief in God is highest among conservatives (94%) and Republicans (92%).

The poll also found that slightly more than half of conservatives and Republicans say they believe God hears prayers and can intervene, as well as 32% of Democrats, 25% of liberals and 30% of young adults.

Gallup said it has documented steeper drops in church attendance, membership and confidence in organized religion, which suggests that the practice of religious faith is changing more than general belief in God.