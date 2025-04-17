Dayton school leaders won’t sign Trump federal pledge against using DEI programs

The document also says that institutions that use DEI practices in violation of federal law may face lawsuits from the U.S. Department of Justice and may forfeit previous funds that were paid to them under contracts and grants.

Earlier this week, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce sent a letter to public schools in Ohio demanding they respond to the letter and ODEW by 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Dayton Public could lose roughly $50 million because of their refusal to sign, according to district officials.

David Lawrence, Dayton Public Schools superintendent, said the district has programming and support for every student, whether they are white, working class, disabled or part of the LGBT community, to use some examples.

“We didn’t want to be told where we could provide that support or if we could provide it at all,” Lawrence said. “We wanted to continue to make sure that all students were served.”

The state of Ohio, by federal law, breaks down achievement on state tests by race and gender. Schools use that data to identify gaps in learning and target interventions like tutoring or after-school programs – again, by law.

Lawrence said the board had a relatively quick discussion about what they planned to do since everyone agreed what the correct action was.

But he said the school district faces scrutiny and investigations with the lack of signature.

“So if we have students who are minority, students who are lagging behind academically in order to close that gap, we put pieces in place to help close that gap,” he said. “We will be questioned about those types of practices.”

All the board members agreed that what they were doing was the correct course of action.

“I do support this decision, and I do support it knowing that there are a lot of risks coming ahead of us,” said board president Chrisondra Goodwine.

Board member Will Smith said the board understands what their decision is.

“This isn’t us just saying we stand against something or we’re saying,” Smith said. “It’s us saying we understand what we’re up against by making the decisions that we make.”

Some entire states have pushed back against the Trump administration’s demand, arguing that good definitions of what is or isn’t a prohibited DEI program don’t exist. They have also said that they already certified that they meet the terms of Title VI via the Every Student Succeeds Act and other federal applications.