Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus shatter high temp records

The first day of March was the hottest on record.
Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus all broke daily high temperature records, even before the high for Wednesday was reached, the National Weather Service in Wilmington announced.
The following high temperature records were reported:
Dayton: 75 degrees, which broke the old record of 66 degrees set in 1976.
Cincinnati: 78 degrees, which broke the old record of 71 degrees set in 1976.
Columbus: 75 degrees, which broke the old record of 65 set in 1972 and 1997.
These records will be updated later in the day after the high for the day has been reached.
