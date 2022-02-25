Dayton area continues to see fewer COVID inpatients a month after setting record high

COVID patients accounted for one in 11 people hospitalized in southwest Ohio and one in 16 inpatients stateside Friday.

The number of ICU patients with the virus is continuing to drop in west central Ohio and throughout the state.

West central Ohio has seen a 74% decrease in COVID patients in the ICU over the past 60 days, with Ohio reporting an 80% decline and southwest Ohio recording a 62% decrease, according to OHA. Of the 236 ICU patients with COVID in the state, 21 are in west central Ohio and 63 are in southwest Ohio.

Ohio added 147 COVID hospitalizations and 17 ICU admissions Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state’s 21-day average is 162 hospitalizations a day and 17 ICU admissions a day.

COVID continues to decline in Ohio, area hospitals are updating their visitation policies.

As of Wednesday, some Kettering Health inpatients and emergency department patients are allowed three visitors at a time. At Premier Health facilities, normal visitation guidelines are being resumed for non-COVID patients.

For the first time in six days Ohio reported more than 1,500 daily cases. The state recorded 1,612 COVID-19 cases in the last day and is averaging 2,193 cases a day over the last three weeks.

The state added 313 COVID deaths, bringing its total to 36,580, according to ODH. Death data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

More than 7.22 million people in Ohio have started the COVID vaccine and 6.67 million have finished it, according to the state health department. Approximately 3.37 million people in the state have received a booster or additional dose.

About 62% of Ohioans, including 71.8% of adults and 65.66% of those ages 5 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 57% of residents have completed it, including 66.61% of adults and 60.69% of those 5 and older.