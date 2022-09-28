Dawn Patrol Rendezvous returns to the Air Force Museum today, Saturday

In addition to WWI era aircraft, vintage automobiles from Ford, Overland, Davis and Oakland are scheduled to be on display.

As always, flights and other events depend on the weather.

The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission and parking are free.

The museum — which is readying to celebrate its centennial anniversary next spring — features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

The entrance to museum grounds is at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.