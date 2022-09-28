springfield-news-sun logo
Dawn Patrol Rendezvous returns to the Air Force Museum today, Saturday

By
Updated 8 hours ago

The Dawn Patrol has a rendezvous with the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Step back to the Great War and beyond today and Saturday with the 2022 Dawn Patrol Rendezvous — a collection of reproduction airplanes, sights, sounds and activities that will educate and remind visitors of the First World War.

ExplorePHOTOS: Preview look at the planes of the Dawn Patrol Rendezvous

Aerial events, history reenactors in a war encampment area, radio-controlled model aircraft, antique cars, educational activities, workshops and speakers are all on the agenda today and Saturday.

Nearly two dozen World War 1-era replica aircraft will be on display and many will be flying above the museum grounds throughout the two-day event. The aircraft include famous designs by Nieuport, Fokker, Sopwith, Bristol, Hymer, Eberhart and Siemens Schuckert.

In addition to WWI era aircraft, vintage automobiles from Ford, Overland, Davis and Oakland are scheduled to be on display.

As always, flights and other events depend on the weather.

The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission and parking are free.

The museum — which is readying to celebrate its centennial anniversary next spring — features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

The entrance to museum grounds is at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

