Dave Chappelle’s latest venture: a new podcast

Dave Chappelle keeps bringing the celebrities to town.
By Russell Florence Jr., Dayton Daily News

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle, one of the Miami Valley’s favorite sons, is launching a new podcast, “The Midnight Miracle.”

The Midnight Miracle Podcast Cover Art; Luminary Original The Midnight Miracle Features Salon Style Conversations with Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey, and Dave Chappelle (Photo: Business Wire)
On May 11, New York Daily News reported on Chappelle’s recent, three-hour-plus podcast interview with Joe Rogan. During the interview, the comedian mentioned his upcoming podcast, which will be co-hosted by Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle noted. “The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

The podcast is expected to include sketches, impersonations and archival video clips. Featured guests will represent a cross-section of the country’s most influential icons.

To read the full report, visit https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-dave-chappelle-used-to-buy-weed-idris-elba-20210511-pnr3n777vrac5odltputbkvy5e-story.html

