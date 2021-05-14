Dave Chappelle’s latest venture: a new podcast

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle noted. “The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

The podcast is expected to include sketches, impersonations and archival video clips. Featured guests will represent a cross-section of the country’s most influential icons.