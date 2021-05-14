Dave Chappelle’s latest venture: a new podcast

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle, one of the Miami Valley’s favorite sons, is launching a new podcast, “The Midnight Miracle.”
On May 11, New York Daily News reported on Chappelle’s recent, three-hour-plus podcast interview with Joe Rogan. During the interview, the comedian mentioned his upcoming podcast, which will be co-hosted by Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey.
“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle noted. “The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”
The podcast is expected to include sketches, impersonations and archival video clips. Featured guests will represent a cross-section of the country’s most influential icons.