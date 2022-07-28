BreakingNews
2 Monkeypox cases reported in Cincinnati
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Dave Chapelle’s real estate company buys downtown Dayton building

Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Combined ShapeCaption
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Local News
By
53 minutes ago

A real estate holdings company owned by comedian Dave Chapelle has purchased an Oregon District building, with nearby parcels, for $1.975 million.

New Montgomery County records show Iron Table Holdings LLC purchased the properties, including 101 Pine St., in the Oregon District, and nearby lots. About a third of an acre at 321 E. Fifth was part of the purchase.

Combined ShapeCaption
101 Pine St. Montgomery County photo

101 Pine St. Montgomery County photo

Combined ShapeCaption
101 Pine St. Montgomery County photo

The seller of all four parcels was Laff Ltd., operated by Daniel Lafferty.

101 Pine St. has been the home of Wiley’s Comedy Club and radio station WTUE and other stations.

Dan “Wiley” Lafferty opened Wiley’s Comedy Niteclub’s in 1982 at its original location at 970 Patterson Road. The club moved to its current location at 101 Pine in the Oregon District in 1990. Lafferty sold Wiley’s to comedian Rob Haney, who operated the club until he sold it to Bowers and his five business partners in late 2014.

Records give a transaction date of Wednesday for the building’s recent purchase. The deed gives a Yellow Springs address for Iron Table.

Combined ShapeCaption
101 Pine St., Dayton. Google Maps

101 Pine St., Dayton. Google Maps

Combined ShapeCaption
101 Pine St., Dayton. Google Maps

Montgomery County records show these Dayton properties are the only properties Chappelle’s company owns in the county.

Chappelle has been active in area real estate, mostly in Greene County and Yellow Springs, where he has a home. Earlier this year, he was among those who expressed concerns about a plan for a new Oberer Homes development in Yellow Springs.

In February, after complaints from residents, including Chappelle, Yellow Springs Village Council voted 2-2 with one member recusing himself on a revised “planned unit development” zoning in that project.

That meant the zoning in question reverted to what was previously approved, with 143 single-family homes on the lot, with the homes starting at about $300,000, according to village documents, without a component for affordable housing.

Wiley’s is Ohio’s oldest comedy club and Dayton’s first comedy club.

A message seeking comment was left with Chappelle’s publicist Thursday.

In Other News
1
Your questions answered: Understanding rejected maps and the...
2
Here are the winning numbers for $830M Mega Millions jackpot
3
Blue Angels will be heard and seen in the area starting Thursday
4
Body cam: Cincinnati police officer uses racial slur on duty, in...
5
U.S. House set to vote on Delphi pension bill

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top