Coronavirus: Daily cases dip just below 2,000 as hospitalizations increase in Ohio

Ohio reported just less than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus Wednesday, a day after the state recorded its second-highest number of daily cases in the last three weeks.
The state recorded 1,989 daily cases, bringing its total to 1,017,566 since the pandemic started, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The Wednesday new case number was about 500 fewer than the 2,458 reported Tuesday.
Ohio’s 21-day average is 1,623 cases a day.
The state reported more than 100 hospitalizations for the third straight day, with 108 recorded Wednesday.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio increased for the fourth straight day. The state has reported more than 900 hospitalized coronavirus patients for eight straight days, recording 978 COVID patients in hospitals Wednesday, the most reported in two weeks.
Thirteen ICU admissions were reported Wednesday, for a total of 7,429.
Nearly 1.95 million people in Ohio have finished their coronavirus vaccine, with 3,387,577 receiving at least on dose as of Wednesday.