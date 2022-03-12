Coronavirus cases decreasing statewide

Ohio’s 21-day COVID-19 cases average continues to descrease.
Saturday, the state’s average dropped to 933 cases a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. On Friday, the state’s 21-day average (985) was fewer than 1,000 cases a day for the first time since Aug. 4.
In the past day, the state recorded 499 coronavirus cases, according to ODH. There were 43 new hospitalizations reported. The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 79. ODH reported eight new cases Saturday in ICU admissions for coronavirus patients. The 21-day average for ICU admissions is 9.
Ohio has had more than 2.6 million cases throughout the pandemic.
There are 631 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Saturday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. There are 120 COVID patients in intensive care units, which means one in 25 patients are in the ICU.
In Ohio’s west central region -- Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties -- there are 37 patients hospitalized, including six in intensive care, according to the OHA..
In Ohio’s southwest region -- Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties -- there are 185 people hospitalized, including 35 in the ICU, according to the OHA.
