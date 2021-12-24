Cloudy Christmas Eve ahead of wet and warm Christmas Day

The warming trend continues today, which will be cloudy with a high temperature around 56 degrees.
Clouds remain tonight, which will have an overnight low around 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain is expected to arrive after 3 a.m. Christmas Day, which is expected to have showers throughout the day, mainly before 4 p.m. followed by a chance of showers before 8 p.m. It will be warm with a high around the mid-60s, which is more than 20 degrees above normal. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.
Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday but not as warm with a high near 48 degrees. Rain is in the forecast Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 41 degrees.
There is a chance of rain Monday, which will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high near 61 degrees and an overnight low around 43 degrees.
Rain continues Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees.
Temperatures stay well above normal the next 7 days, with a near record high in the mid 60s forecast for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/pVBIpQ7eo6— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 23, 2021
