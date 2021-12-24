Cloudy Christmas Eve ahead of wet and warm Christmas Day

Clouds remain tonight, which will have an overnight low around 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Rain is expected to arrive after 3 a.m. Christmas Day, which is expected to have showers throughout the day, mainly before 4 p.m. followed by a chance of showers before 8 p.m. It will be warm with a high around the mid-60s, which is more than 20 degrees above normal. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.