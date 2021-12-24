Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cloudy Christmas Eve ahead of wet and warm Christmas Day

The Carillon Historical Park has transformed into a holiday wonderland. Thousands of light adorn the historic buildings. There are model train displays, gift shops and a bakery. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
The Carillon Historical Park has transformed into a holiday wonderland. Thousands of light adorn the historic buildings. There are model train displays, gift shops and a bakery. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The warming trend continues today, which will be cloudy with a high temperature around 56 degrees.

Clouds remain tonight, which will have an overnight low around 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

ExploreFollow Santa Claus tonight with satellites and radar

Rain is expected to arrive after 3 a.m. Christmas Day, which is expected to have showers throughout the day, mainly before 4 p.m. followed by a chance of showers before 8 p.m. It will be warm with a high around the mid-60s, which is more than 20 degrees above normal. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday but not as warm with a high near 48 degrees. Rain is in the forecast Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 41 degrees.

ExploreSnow this holiday would take a Christmas miracle; near-record high temps expected

There is a chance of rain Monday, which will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high near 61 degrees and an overnight low around 43 degrees.

Rain continues Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees.

In Other News
1
Follow Santa Claus tonight with satellites and radar
2
Law could close local abortion clinic; backers fight to protect access
3
Recall: 3 deaths linked to listeria contamination of packaged salads
4
Ohio reports nearly 16,000 daily COVID cases, sets record for 3rd...
5
Air Force denies 2,100 vaccine exemption requests

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top