Cicadas quieting down after weeks of deafening calls

Cipollini said there is a documented effect of cicadas fertilizing the ground after their emergence. He plans to research how large the fertilization effect is.

Some areas might see dead branches or patches of brown leaves in healthy trees. That’s because periodical cicadas lay their eggs in trees before they die. Once the eggs hatch, the nymphs will fall out the branches and into the soil, where they feed on the roots of the tree.

Joe Boggs, an entomologist at Ohio State University, said the small dead branches that people might see are called “flagging.”

“They do use this big ovipositor, this big egg laying device, they jab eggs into the trees,” he said. “On a big tree, the flagging will be just like a natural pruning.”

While that generally doesn’t hurt older trees, younger trees and trees that bear fruit can be hurt by the egg-laying process. Boggs said it can take a while for younger trees to recover from the damage, so if you’re worried, you can wrap your tree in garden store mesh with small enough holes that cicadas can’t get through.