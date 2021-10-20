Child abuse reform spurred by death of Takoda Collins advances

HB 4 passed the House 92-2 in May and came before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a second hearing on Tuesday, where three supporters submitted written testimony.

Paul Pfeifer from the Ohio Judicial Conference noted that HB 4 would expand the list of people who can carry out assessments of foster care and adoptive homes. Juvenile court intervention would protect parental rights too, by quickly closing the case if allegations are unfounded, he wrote.

Mary Wachtel from Public Children Services Association of Ohio said bill sponsors accepted several changes from her group. She supported creation of an ombudsman’s office in particular.

Angela Earley from Chrysalis Family Solutions, who described herself as a former foster parent and adoptive parent of three special needs children, also lauded creation of an ombudsman position as an independent check.

“While most child-serving staff act in the best interests of children and families in care, mistakes are made and unnecessary extensions of time are permitted with no unbiased oversight,” Earley wrote. “If children or families have a grievance, there is rarely a third party involved. These cases are almost always reviewed by the agency staff, which leads to withheld justified complaints for fear of retaliation and/or biased protection of the agency or agency staff. There is currently no mechanism for impartial representation.”

Caption State Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., in a file photo. He is the chairman of the Montgomery County Republican Party and former sheriff of Montgomery County. This photo was taken when he announced his run for state representative. LYNN HULSEY/Staff

A Dayton Daily News investigation found that police were called to Takoda’s home multiple times for more than a year before his death. An employee of Dayton Public Schools and a caseworker for Montgomery County Children Services both told police they suspected Takoda was being abused.

Following those reports, police noted there was “no answer at the door” and closed the call. Police later said the officers dispatched were not notified of the abuse allegations.

Explore Funding slashed for local child advocacy centers

Prompted by the newspaper’s investigation, Dayton police and children services implemented new policies.

The police department is now mandating that officers complete a memo when they are called to do a welfare check in addition to contacting children services. Police must also follow up if no one answers the door during a welfare check.

Children services now requires that all members of a household must be spoken to, whoever reported abuse or neglect must be contacted afterward, and that case histories are explored.