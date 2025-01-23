Champaign County part of Ohio’s next generation 911 emergency pilot program

“Every second counts when we are talking about saving lives,” DeWine said. “Next Generation 911 makes emergency services more efficient, especially in the rural areas of Ohio where it is critical to have strong and reliable communication infrastructure.”

Early data from Washington County in southeastern Ohio, from Dec. 18-22, shows that 37% of calls were sent directly to the 911 center servicing location, “eliminating the need for call transfers.”

Other counties in the pilot program include Monroe, Athens, Carroll, Columbiana, Hardin, Harrison, Morgan and Union — making Champaign one of only three western Ohio counties in the effort.

The statewide system is planned to be up this spring, at which point, counties that have not yet switched to the system will have five years to do it.

The state’s 2024-2025 fiscal year operating budget included $46 million in infrastructure costs for the system. The Ohio 9-1-1 Program Office, which is within the Department of Administration Services, “coordinated communication concerning 911 issues among state, federal, regional, and local public safety officials and manages the state’s long-term strategy for migration to (next generation 911).”

“The DeWine Administration’s leadership was critical to getting this migration moving, and we’ve been incredibly pleased to work with our partners to start bringing Next Generation 911 to life in Ohio,” DAS Director Kathleen C. Madden said.