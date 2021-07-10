CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show opens to crowds: What you can see

“We’ve been first in line for like the last three years,” Fox said with a laugh.

He was simply glad the show was happening this weekend.

“I just feel great that it’s back,” he said. “To be out in the fresh air, just enjoying the air show.”

Jon Miguet, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, said he has been attending the air show for almost 30 years. He said his favorite act is the Thunderbirds.

The show schedule is the same today and Sunday. After the flag drop and the national anthem, spectators can look forward to: the Army Golden Knights parachute team, the Air Force C-17 demonstration, the AeroShell aerobatic team, a Navy F-18 Super Hornet demonstration, a Navy F-18 demonstration with Corsair — and of course, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more.

Today’s show marks a return for Dayton’s classic summer event. Last year, show organizers reluctantly cancelled the two-day event as COVID took hold across the nation.

Initially, show organizers intended to have the 2021 show offered for the first time in a drive-in style tailgating event, with guests expected to stay in or close to parked automobiles.

Such an arrangement would have been limited to about 4,000 cars a day. With six passengers per car, that would have meant perhaps 24,000 guests a day — a far cry from the average 60,000 to 70,000 guests milling about on foot in previous years. (Show organizers typically don’t offer attendance figures until after the Sunday show.)

But with COVID numbers falling and public health orders ending in May and June, air show organizers decided May 17 to restore the traditional format.

The world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the show today and Sunday at the Dayton International Airport, 3600 Terminal Drive.

Maj. Kyle Oliver, a Beavercreek High School graduate, will pilot one of the Thunderbird jets. The Thunderbirds, known as America’s Ambassadors in Blue, will be flying six General Dynamic F-16 Fighting Falcons.

This is the 68th year the Thunderbirds have been performing. They were named after the strong Native American culture in the southwest. Native American folklore tells of a giant birdlike creature that creates thunder by clapping its wings.

United States Air Force Thunderbird pilot Maj. Kyle Oliver from Beavercreek communicates with ground crews as he prepares to do a show on Friday at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Here’s what you need to know about the show that begins at noon:

The show schedule is the same both days. The acts and times are subject to change without notice.

Flag Drop and National Anthem

US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

The U.S. Army Golden Knights view before they prepare to jump at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Friday July 9, 2021. Sadly the cloud cover was too low for the team to jump. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

U.S. Air Force C-17 Demonstration

Mike Wiskus with Lucas Oil Airshows

AeroShell Aerobatic Team

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demonstration

U.S. Navy F-18 Demonstration with Corsair

CareFlight Helicopter Flyby

Jacquie B

Shockwave Jet Truck

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

The Aeroshell Aerobatic Team performs a fly over of Vandalia and the Air Show Parade Friday evening. The Aeroshell team, consisting of four T-6 airplanes, will be performing at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Satuday and Sunday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

MUST-SEE PLANES ON THE GROUND

You get a whole new appreciation for aircraft with an up close and personal view.

Among the 50 static displays on the ground will be an F-16 Fighting Falcon, the same aircraft flown by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Spectators can tour the U.S. Air Force’s largest aircraft, a USAF C-17 Globemaster III and a KC-10 Extender and the KC-135 Stratotanker will show how aircraft are refueled in mid-air.

JUST FOR KIDS

The CenterPoint Energy Kids’ Hangar will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Kids can dig in a huge sandbox, take part in crafts and face painting and climb on a backyard gym. Sometimes the air show performers stop by and sign autographs.

The hangar is free and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

TICKETS

General admission tickets are available online and at area Kroger stores. A ticket is good for one day.

All ticket sales are final, no refunds, no rain checks. Click here to view the assortment of ticket options, call 800-514-3849 or email support@etix.com. Tickets are also available at the gate.

Consider a family deal. The Synchrony Family 4-Pack is $99 plus a fee and includes, 4 general admission tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 Cokes, a general admission parking pass and an official souvenir program. The family value pack can be purchased here.

WHERE TO PARK AND HOW TO GET THERE

Parking is $15 for cars and $25 for bus or recreational vehicle at the gate.

There are two general admission lots located on North Dixie Drive. The Main Lot is within walking distance to the main gate and the South Lot has a shuttle to the gate.

The P-lot parking lot (for those with Pavilion, Blue Sky, or private chalet tickets) is also located on North Dixie Drive. A shuttle takes you from this lot to your seating area. This lot requires a pass printed at home or on a mobile device and held up for police to see.

Parking lots can be accessed from I-75 or I-70.

From I-75 take Exit 64 Northwoods Blvd. follow signs for ticket type.

From I-70 take Exit 32 Airport Access Road follow signs for ticket type.

More information about parking and a map can be found here.