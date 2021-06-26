‘Bee the Change’ program raising funds for pollinator program

The Dayton Daily News has teamed up with Five Rivers MetroParks to support growing plants in local parks that attract pollinators.
The “Bee the Change” program, in effect until June 30, will send $1 from new Dayton Daily News subscriptions to Five Rivers MetroParks to provide funding for the growing of plants that provide food for local pollinator species.
Dayton Daily News Marketing and Communications Manager Emily Broughton said the publication is to proud be involved with the program and to partner with Five Rivers.
“Five Rivers does incredible work in our community and these funds, made possible by the support of our generous subscribers, will help with efforts to better our environment and nourish plant pollinators that are instrumental for our ecosystem,” Broughton said.
According to Grace Dietsch, Five Rivers regional manager of conservation, pollinators play an important role in providing food for both humans and wildlife in the Dayton region. Dietsch is optimistic about the positive impact the program will have on the local environment.
“The ‘Bee the Change’ program is a great opportunity for Five Rivers MetroParks to share our conservation mission with the public,” she said. “This effort will help us continue to grow and plant a variety of species to help pollinators thrive here.”
Credit: Five Rivers MetroParks (Custom Credit)