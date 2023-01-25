X
Avoid tickets, tows — remove parked cars from snow emergency routes

Local News
By
Updated 3 hours ago

A winter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall through this morning may lead communities across the area to declare snow emergencies that require residents to remove parked cars from streets.

No street parking is allowed through Wednesday evening in Trotwood, which has a city snow emergency in place.

“A snow emergency exists when 3 or more inches of snow are expected or have fallen,” Public Works Operations Manager Johnny McCluskey stated in a release.

Any vehicles on the street during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed to make sure plows can clear all roadways.

Miamisburg did not declare a snow emergency as of early today, but city officials on social media asked residents to keep vehicles off streets overnights, if possible, so crews have the best access for plowing and salting.

The cities of Beavercreek, Fairfield, Franklin, Hamilton, Monroe, Springboro, Springfield, Vandalia and Xenia and the village of Yellow Springs also were among those that asked residents on social media to park cars in the driveway.

