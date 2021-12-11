Outages rise to 4.6K as overnight storms continue

Thousands of people are without power early this morning across the area as thunderstorms continue to move through.
Most of the outages are in Butler and Montgomery counties, each with around 2,000 households in the dark as of 3:27 a.m.
At of 2:12 a.m., 993 households were without power across the area. By 3:27 a.m., 4,680 households were in the dark
The following are outage totals by county, according to the AES, Duke and Ohio Edison outage maps.
- Butler: 2,169
- Montgomery: 1,943
- Darke: 398
- Greene: 136
- Preble: 12
- Miami: 9
- Clark: 7
- Champaign: 4
- Warren: 2
