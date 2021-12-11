springfield-news-sun logo
Outages rise to 4.6K as overnight storms continue

By Daniel Susco
Updated 14 minutes ago

Thousands of people are without power early this morning across the area as thunderstorms continue to move through.

Most of the outages are in Butler and Montgomery counties, each with around 2,000 households in the dark as of 3:27 a.m.

At of 2:12 a.m., 993 households were without power across the area. By 3:27 a.m., 4,680 households were in the dark

The following are outage totals by county, according to the AES, Duke and Ohio Edison outage maps.

  • Butler: 2,169
  • Montgomery: 1,943
  • Darke: 398
  • Greene: 136
  • Preble: 12
  • Miami: 9
  • Clark: 7
  • Champaign: 4
  • Warren: 2

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

