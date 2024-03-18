‘Armed and dangerous’ man in custody following Yellow Springs investigation

“We are asking residents to stay in place,” the post read. “Refrain from answering your doors if someone approaches, and refrain from calling dispatch unless there is relevant information in reference to this alert.”

They encouraged anyone who saw the man to call 911, but urged residents not to approach or attempt to contact him.

At 10:58 p.m., the village posted an update saying the man was in custody.

It’s not clear if the investigation is related to a shooting reported Thursday in Yellow Springs. Around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of South High Street for a reported assault.

“While in route, YSPD received additional information from dispatchers, details of which are unable to be released at this time, indicating the initial report of an assault to be incomplete and prompting an escalated response,” read a social media post from the village.

A Signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued during the incident. It wasn’t clear if any injuries were reported.

“BCI was requested by the Yellow Springs Police Department Thursday evening to assist with an investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing,” said Ohio BCI spokesperson Dominic Binkley last week.

