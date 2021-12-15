Air Force Museum to showcase one of the fastest aircrafts this weekend

The SR-71 “Blackbird” will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the museum’s Cold War Gallery. A former SR-71 avionics development engineer; crew chief; and personal equipment specialist and a J58 jet engine test engineer will also be available to speak to visitors the aircraft.

The SR-71, known unofficially as the Blackbird, is a long-range, advanced strategic reconnaissance aircraft developed from the Lockheed A-12 and YF-12A aircraft, according to the museum.