Air Force Museum to move new search and rescue missions into the spotlight

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is ready to move the storied history of Southeast Asia search-and-rescue (SAR) missions into the spotlight. And the museum is also inviting SAR veterans to share their experiences this Saturday.
The museum will open its newest exhibit: “THAT OTHERS MAY LIVE: The Search And Rescue Mission In Southeast Asia” at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Found in the Southeast Asia War Gallery (the museum’s building two), this exhibit explores what the museum called “the transformation of the early Air Rescue Service and how the Air Force became the primary service selected for the Search and Rescue mission that continues to this day.”
The exhibit will spotlight artifacts and displays from helicopters and airplanes, revealing “the intensity and bravery of crews who performed this dangerous job and how the Air Force has improved this mission over the past 50 years,” the museum said in a release. “The exhibit also recognizes those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Also starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, more than two dozen Vietnam War veterans related to the SAR mission are scheduled to speak about their experiences.
Presentations, free and open to the public, will take place until 4:50 p.m. in the museum’s Carney Auditorium.
