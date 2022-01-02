Hamburger icon
Air Force gives members four-hour pass to get COVID vaccine booster

Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones speaks with Maj. Molly McCowan, 433rd Medical Squadron clinical nurse, during her visit to 433rd Airlift Wing members at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to view COVID-19 vaccination efforts Oct. 2, 2021. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TECH SGT. SAMANTHA MATHISON
Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones speaks with Maj. Molly McCowan, 433rd Medical Squadron clinical nurse, during her visit to 433rd Airlift Wing members at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to view COVID-19 vaccination efforts Oct. 2, 2021. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TECH SGT. SAMANTHA MATHISON

Credit: 433rd Airlift Wing Public Affair

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
Jan 2, 2022

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) is authorizing a four-hour pass for vaccinated Airmen and Space Force Guardians to get boosted.

“We strongly encourage all Airmen, Guardians, and DAF federal employees to receive a booster. As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, we need to do everything possible to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities — that means getting a booster,” said Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones.

ExploreAir Force denies 2,100 vaccine exemption requests

The Office of Personnel Management authorizes federal employees up to four hours of administrative leave to receive a vaccine booster shot, which is designed to cover the time it takes to travel to the vaccination site, receive the vaccination dose, and return to work, the Air Force said.

If federal employees take less than four hours to receive their booster shot, they should be granted only that amount of time in administrative leave, the government said. Employees cannot receive leave or overtime if they get their booster shot outside of their normal work hours, the Air Force also said.

ExploreDayton VA clinic thrives at Wright-Patterson AFB Medical Center

Federal employees are also authorized up to four hours of administrative leave to accompany family members who are receiving any dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Federal employees should obtain advance approval from their supervisor before using administrative leave to get a vaccine booster.

As of Dec. 30, more than 95% of “total force” — active-duty, Reserve and Guard — Airmen and Guardians have been vaccinated.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

