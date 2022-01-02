Air Force gives members four-hour pass to get COVID vaccine booster

“We strongly encourage all Airmen, Guardians, and DAF federal employees to receive a booster. As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, we need to do everything possible to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities — that means getting a booster,” said Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones.

The Office of Personnel Management authorizes federal employees up to four hours of administrative leave to receive a vaccine booster shot, which is designed to cover the time it takes to travel to the vaccination site, receive the vaccination dose, and return to work, the Air Force said.