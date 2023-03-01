Additional COVID SNAP benefits expire today

Starting Wednesday, additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits — also known as food stamps — come to an end, impacting thousands of Miami Valley residents.
For approximately three years, federal legislation allowed SNAP recipients to receive the maximum monthly benefit to help offset the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the emergency allocation ending, SNAP participants will now receive one monthly payment.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services noted on its website SNAP recipients will continue to receive their normal amount, but will no longer receive the emergency allotment.
“Your normal amount is the first SNAP benefit you receive each month — the emergency allotment has been the second SNAP benefit issued at the end of the month,” the message read.
The ODJFS also warned of scammers attempting to steal SNAP benefits. Calls saying benefits have expired or asking for personal identification information, such as a Social Security number, should be reported to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515 or https://www.ohioprotects.org.
Approximately 1.43 million Ohioans and 170,000 Miami Valley residents will be affected by the update.
In the Miami Valley, the following receive SNAP benefits in each county:
Butler County: 40,145
Clark County: 22,881
Greene County: 13,322
Miami County: 8,928
Montgomery County: 75,374
Preble County: 3,713
Warren County: 9,688
SOURCE: The Ohio Department of Job & Family Services, Greene and Montgomery counties.