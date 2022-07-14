8 beagle puppies up for adoption this weekend after 4,000 rescued from breeding facility

The humane society said that one of the adult beagles already has found a forever home, but the other three will be available for adoption soon at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Anyone interested in adopting any of the beagles or any other animals at the human society should visit the humane society’s website to fill out an adoption application.

The Human Society of Greater Dayton said that it hopes to work with the Humane Society of the United States to transfer more beagles to its shelter, but first has to find homes for those that it has.

“We are happy any time we can partner with a group to help save animals in need,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “The dogs were very scared and confused when they first arrived to our shelter, but they have really opened up with our fosters and our staff and are doing so much better now that they are experiencing proper care and receiving lots of love and attention.”

Inotiv Inc., the parent company of Envigo, announced in June it would close the facility after a May lawsuit alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility, including inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and that some dogs had been “euthanized” without first receiving anesthesia.

The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of the beagles at the facility and sending them to its network of shelter and rescue partners over the next 60 days.

“These dogs have lived their lives in a massive breeding facility riddled with Animal Welfare Act violations,” said Miguel Abi-hassan, chief animal rescue, care and sanctuary officer for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to work with our shelter and rescue partners to give these beagles a new life.”