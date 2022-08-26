3 Miami Valley counties drop to ‘medium’ COVID community level as cases decline in Ohio

BreakingNews
11 minutes ago

Three Miami Valley counties dropped to a “medium” COVID-19 community level as Ohio continues to report a decline in cases.

Miami, Preble and Warren counties are at a “medium” level following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest update. It’s the first time in at least a month Preble and Warren counties are at the “medium” level. Miami County moved from “medium” to “high” last week, according to the CDC.

Butler, Darke Greene and Montgomery counties remained at a “high” coronavirus community level, while Clark and Champaign counties moved from “medium” to “high,” according to the CDC.

Thirty-two counties in Ohio are at a “medium” community level and 56 are at a “high” level. There are no counties in Ohio at a “low” COVID community level. Throughout the country, there are 952 “high” counties, 1,383 “medium” counties and 887 “low” counties, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends the following for people in a “high” community level county:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public regardless of vaccination status;
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines;
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.

People who are immunocompromised or at risk for severe illness should talk to their doctor about additional preventative measures they can take, as well as possible treatment options available to them in case they are infected with COVID.

The CDC uses the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients to determine COVID community levels.

The Ohio Department of Health reported weekly cases dropped for the fourth week in a row on Thursday. The state added 23,436 cases in the last week compared to 24,067 cases reported the previous week. Coronavirus cases have continued to decline since July 28, when ODH recorded 29,876 weekly cases.

